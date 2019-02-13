Photos: Farmer's Market rain out
Before police could arrive on the scene, someone had driven through Veterans Community Park, leaving torn up grass in their wake
Before police could arrive on the scene, someone had driven through Veterans Community Park, leaving torn up grass in their wake Will Watts/Correspondent
A few vendors set up shop on the pavement as loyal customers made lines.
A few vendors set up shop on the pavement as loyal customers made lines. Will Watts/Correspondent
    Heavy rains in the wee morning hours Wednesday put a damper on the Marco Island Farmer’s Market.

    Around 8 a.m. the Marco Island Police Department was directing vendors and visitors, that, for the most part, the market had been cancelled for the day.

    A few vendors set up shop on the pavement as loyal customers made lines.   

    As you can see from one of the photos, even before police could arrive on the scene, someone had driven through Veterans Community Park, leaving torn up grass in their wake.

     

     

