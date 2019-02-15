1. Sunrise Rotary seeking nominations for Unsung Hero Award’

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Marco Island announced today it is seeking nominations for its quarterly “Unsung Hero” program. The Unsung Hero has gone above and beyond the call of duty. He or she will be a special person who has done extra special things for the Marco Island community without receiving pay or expecting praise or recognition.

The club’s board of directors will vote on the award. The recipient will be a person who in terms of the Rotary motto “Put service above self.”

The nominee must reside in Marco Island, Florida at least six months or be employed and working in such employment on Marco Island at least 30 hours per week or is nominated for service provided on Marco Island.

Nominees will be selected for community work that is not related to Rotary activities. The recipient will be someone who has not generally been honored and recognized by a public organization or testimonial. The recipient will also generally be unknown to a majority of the community.

The Unsung Hero will be recognized by award of a plaque, a $100 donation by the Sunrise Rotary to a charity of the Unsung Hero’s choice and 20 polio vaccines to Rotary International.

Nomination forms may be obtained from Sunrise Rotary at www.marcosunriserotary.org or from William G. Morris, 247 North Collier Blvd. Suite 202, Marco Island, Florida 34145 or wgm@wgmorrislaw.com and should be submitted to Bill Morris.

2. Florida panther killed by another panther

An endangered Florida panther appears to have been killed by another panther.

It’s the third death reported this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 9-month-old male panther were collected Monday on private land in Hendry County. Experts say the suspected cause of death was intraspecific aggression.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

3. Police recover rare Goeldi's monkey, stolen from Florida zoo

Kali, the 12-year-old rare Goeldi's monkey reported stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo, has been found safe and sound.

West Palm Beach police said on Twitter Wednesday morning that "Kali is home!" and that they'll provide more details soon.

Detectives brought the Goeldi's monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and that she appears to be in good condition, zoo president and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release sent Wednesday morning.

The monkey weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing early Monday. Surveillance video showed a person walking on the zoo's perimeter about that same time. Officials said there were signs of forced entry in Kail's habitat.

Zoo officials are "grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers" who searched for Kali, McKnight said.

A $6,000 reward had been offered for Kali's safe return.

