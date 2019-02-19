1. For the Love of Cats celebrates selection as a community bag program beneficiary at Winn Dixie

For the Love of Cats, a non-profit committed to saving the lives of cats and kittens, has been selected as a beneficiary of the community bag program from Feb. 20 through March 31 at Winn Dixie.

The community bag program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities shoppers live and work in. The program features two reusable community bags with a special giving tag attached to it that allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit of their choice upon purchase.

For the Love of Cats was selected as the February-March beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Winn Dixie located at 625 N Collier Blvd, Marco Island. For the Love of Cats will receive a $1 donation every time either of the reusable community bags are purchased at this location between those dates.

“This is so exciting for us to be part of this new program with Winn Dixie and to be the first organization in the area to be chosen!” said For the Love of Cats Executive Director Jan Rich. “The donations from this program will really help us in our mission to help cats and kittens in need in our community. They cannot help themselves, they need your help!”

For the Love of Cats plans to use the projected funds to help any and all cats and kittens in our area that need rescue, emergency veterinary services or spay/neuter services.

For the Love of Cats is a non-profit based in Marco Island, FL. Founded in 2002, For the Love of Cats has directly saved the lives of over 52,000 cats. Learn more about For the Love of Cats by calling 239-642-8674 or visiting www.fortheloveofcatsfl.com.

For more information on the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.

2. Friends of Rookery Bay Named Collier County Business of the Month for February

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Collier County Commissioners selected Friends of Rookery Bay as the Business of the Month for February.

Each month, the award is presented to an organization that has enhanced the community through financial, volunteer and active involvement in organizations and programs that assist in creating a better quality of life for all citizens in Collier County.

The Board of Collier County Commissioners and Bethany Sawyer, the director of membership at The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, presented Athan Barkoukis, executive director, with a commemorative plaque at the Feb. 12, at the County Commission meeting.

Founded in 1987, Friends of Rookery Bay connects people to Southwest Florida’s dynamic coastal environment in support of the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, one of the few remaining undisturbed mangrove estuaries in North America.

3. By any name, lunar spectacle is coming

Whether you call it super, snow or full, the biggest, brightest moon of the year is coming.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is as close as it ever gets to Earth. On Tuesday, our moon will “only” be about 221,000 miles from Earth, about 17,000 miles closer than average.

The moon’s distance from the Earth changes because its orbit isn’t a circle. When the moon is closest to Earth, astronomers call it “perigee,” Hanneke Weitering of Space.com said. When the full moon coincides with perigee, a supermoon develops.

Bigger and brighter than a typical full moon, the term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle. Since then, it’s become a popular and media-friendly term.

The moon’s closeness to Earth, makes it look up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth, known as the apogee, NASA said. – Doyle Rice/USA Today

