The state attorney’s office has reached a plea deal with the Marco Island firefighter facing multiple charges for sending pictures of his genitalia to a 16-year old girl.

Nicholas Macchiarolo, 27, pleaded no contest Thursday afternoon to the third-degree felony charge of unlawfully using a two-way communication device to facilitate or commission a felony in exchange for two remaining charges being dropped.

Nicholas Macchiarolo has taken a plea deal after he was accused of sending pictures of his genitalia to a 16-year-old girl. (Photo: File)

As part of the plea deal, Macchiarolo was sentenced to three years of state probation, no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and is being required to undergo a psychosexual evaluation. Macchiarolo will also have to pay fines and fees adding up $2,789.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Macchiarolo May 4, one day after the mother of the victim contacted authorities out of fear that her daughter was engaging in sexual activity with an adult male.

In an interview with a detective from the special crimes bureau, the girl stated that she and Macchiarolo had known each other for years but their conversations turned sexual in nature earlier in the year, the police report stated.

The girl told authorities that Macchiarolo had sent her at least two photos of his genitalia and the two had discussed various sexual acts.

The detective made contact with Macchiarolo on May 4 and during their conversation, he admitted to sending the photos and having the sexual-charged conversations on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Macchiarolo told the detective that he believed the victim was 21-years-old at the time of their communications.

Macchiarolo was initially charged with two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and one count of obscene use of a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child.

Shortly after the arrest, the city of Marco Island placed Macchiarolo on unpaid administrative leave. An internal affairs investigation was also launched and Macchiarolo was to remain on leave for the duration of the investigation, the city’s legal counsel said.

