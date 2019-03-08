CLOSE This is a six-month review of the most-read crime stories in Collier County on naplesnews.com from September 2018 to February 2019. Vonna Keomanyvong, vonna.keomanyvong@naplesnews.com; 239-213-5380

Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings and an internal affairs investigation, the city of Marco Island has fired firefighter Nicholas Macciarolo, effective Thursday.

Macchiarolo was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation as part of a no contest plea stemming from allegations that he sent lewd photographs to a 16-year-old girl.

“Marco Island Fire Rescue Department takes very seriously the conduct of its employees,” Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Murphy wrote in an email to the Marco Eagle. “FF/EMT Macchiarolo has been given written notice of termination effective immediately. The actions and admission of by FF/EMT Macchiarolo are not consistent with the integrity, trustworthiness and decorum expected of a Firefighter of the City of Marco Island.”

Nicholas Macchiarolo has taken a plea deal after he was accused of sending pictures of his genitalia to a 16-year-old girl. (Photo: File)

The Eagle reported on March 1 that the state attorney’s office had reached that plea deal with Macchiarolo, 27, who was facing facing multiple charges for sending pictures of his genitalia to a 16-year old girl. Macchiarolo pleaded no contest to the third-degree felony charge of unlawfully using a two-way communication device to facilitate or commission a felony in exchange for two remaining charges being dropped.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Macchiarolo May 4, one day after the mother of the victim contacted authorities out of fear that her daughter was engaging in sexual activity with an adult male.

In an interview with a detective from the special crimes bureau, the girl stated that she and Macchiarolo had known each other for years but their conversations turned sexual in nature earlier in the year, the police report stated.

The girl told authorities that Macchiarolo had sent her at least two photos of his genitalia and the two had discussed various sexual acts.

The detective made contact with Macchiarolo on May 4 and during their conversation, he admitted to sending the photos and having the sexual-charged conversations on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger.

Macchiarolo told the detective that he believed the victim was 21-years-old at the time of their communications.

Macchiarolo was initially charged with two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and one count of obscene use of a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child.

Shortly after the arrest, the city of Marco Island placed Macchiarolo on unpaid administrative leave. An internal affairs investigation was also launched and Macchiarolo was to remain on leave for the duration of the investigation, the city’s legal counsel said.

