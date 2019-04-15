LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

1. Jolley Bridge congestion this week

Work was slated to begin Monday on the Jolley Bridge, to replace lights damaged by  Irma.

According to a press release, this work will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is estimated to take four days.

The Marco Island Water & Sewer Department project could also create congestion around the bridge.

From Monday through April 18 Southbound Collier Boulevard there will be possible lane closures beginning at 9 a.m.

April 22-26 and 29-30, northbound Collier Boulevard could experience possible lane closures. The release states that all lanes will be open for traffic flow from 3 until 6 p.m.

2. NCH Healthcare System addressing radiologist shortage

Delays getting radiology imaging results from the NCH Healthcare System has prompted some physicians to send patients elsewhere for diagnostic testing.

“It is not a great confidence builder,” said Dr. Richard Kravis, a concierge physician, adding that he has waited four days for chest X-rays. “We are seeing significant delays.”

Other physicians say slow turnaround time for imaging results — such as X-rays and CT scans — was problematic a while ago but appears to be on the mend.

“I did know there was a significant backlog, particularly on weekends,” said Dr. Sajan Rao, a cardiologist. “I can tell you (NCH) is reporting it has improved.”

3. Extended-stay hotel breaks ground off Pine Ridge Road in Naples

Ground was broken recently for Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel targeted to open next year off Pine Ridge Road in North Naples.

The three-story hotel will have 99 suites on that 2.86-acre property at 3685 Kramer Drive, between the former Harley-Davidson store and ExtraSpace Storage.

The hotel, projected to open in fall 2020 at the end of Whippoorwill Lane, is being developed by Indiana-based Good Hospitality Services and being built by Naples-based Phoenix Associates of South Florida. – Tim Aten/Staff

 

 

