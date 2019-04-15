1. Jolley Bridge congestion this week

Work was slated to begin Monday on the Jolley Bridge, to replace lights damaged by Irma.

According to a press release, this work will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is estimated to take four days.

Streetlights above the Jolley Bridge, many knocked out by Hurricane Irma, are scheduled to be repaired before the end of the year, according to FDOT. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The Marco Island Water & Sewer Department project could also create congestion around the bridge.

From Monday through April 18 Southbound Collier Boulevard there will be possible lane closures beginning at 9 a.m.

April 22-26 and 29-30, northbound Collier Boulevard could experience possible lane closures. The release states that all lanes will be open for traffic flow from 3 until 6 p.m.

2. NCH Healthcare System addressing radiologist shortage

Delays getting radiology imaging results from the NCH Healthcare System has prompted some physicians to send patients elsewhere for diagnostic testing.

“It is not a great confidence builder,” said Dr. Richard Kravis, a concierge physician, adding that he has waited four days for chest X-rays. “We are seeing significant delays.”

Other physicians say slow turnaround time for imaging results — such as X-rays and CT scans — was problematic a while ago but appears to be on the mend.

“I did know there was a significant backlog, particularly on weekends,” said Dr. Sajan Rao, a cardiologist. “I can tell you (NCH) is reporting it has improved.”

3. Extended-stay hotel breaks ground off Pine Ridge Road in Naples

Ground was broken recently for Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel targeted to open next year off Pine Ridge Road in North Naples.

Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, is under construction off Pine Ridge Road in North Naples. (Photo: Home2 Suites by Hilton)

The three-story hotel will have 99 suites on that 2.86-acre property at 3685 Kramer Drive, between the former Harley-Davidson store and ExtraSpace Storage.

The hotel, projected to open in fall 2020 at the end of Whippoorwill Lane, is being developed by Indiana-based Good Hospitality Services and being built by Naples-based Phoenix Associates of South Florida. – Tim Aten/Staff

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/04/15/3-know-jolley-bridge-traffic-congestion-week/3472062002/