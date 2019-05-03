File: This young mother turtle lays her eggs on Keewaydin Island. (Photo: Andrea Stetson/Correspondent)

1. Turn out the lights, it’s nesting season for Florida sea turtles

May marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season on many of Florida’s sandy beaches. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking beachfront property owners and beach visitors to help nesting turtles and hatchlings by turning off or shielding lights that are visible from the beach at night.

“Making an effort to keep our beaches dark at night is one of the most important things you can do to help sea turtles,” said Robbin Trindell, head of the FWC sea turtle management program. “Even small artificial lights from a house, a flashlight or a cellphone camera can confuse female sea turtles and their hatchlings and cause them to wander off course.”

Florida is a critically important destination for nesting sea turtles. More loggerhead turtles nest here than anywhere else in the continental United States, with 91,451 loggerhead nests counted statewide during the 2018 nesting season. Leatherback and green sea turtles also nest in significant numbers in Florida.

The agency maintains a list of these certified wildlife-friendly fixtures so property owners along Florida’s coastlines can easily find options that work for human and sea turtle safety. The list is available at MyFWC.com/Conservation by clicking on “How You Can Conserve,” “Wildlife Lighting” and then “Certified.”

The FWC works to conserve Florida sea turtles, including coordinating nesting beach survey programs around the state. People can help by reporting sick, injured, entangled or dead sea turtles to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 1-888-404-3922, #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone or text Tip@MyFWC.com.

2. Last Monday night Bingo is May 6 at JCMI

The chair of the Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, announced that the last Bingo of its 20th season will take place on Monday, May 6. Sue Baum says there are large pots of money yet to be won.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7. In addition, Hot Ball is played.

Each player receives a complimentary supper consisting of a kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, chips, fruit, ice cream pastry, coffee and tea.

Bingo will resume Monday, Oct. 7. The game is open to the public.

For more information call the Synagogue office at 239-642 0800.

3. Sunrise Rotary selects Susan Ackerson an Unsung Hero

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise recently awarded Susan Ackerson as its 2018 Fourth Quarter Unsung Hero.

Sunrise Rotary’s Unsung Hero Program recognizes special people in the Marco Island community that volunteer and are not generally recognized. The nominee must reside in Marco Island at least six months of the year or be employed in Marco Island at least 30 hours per week or provide service on Marco Island for which the nominee is recognized.

Ackerson was recognized primarily for her work in chairing Korks for Kids, which helps fund Marco Island Meals of Hope.

“Susan almost single handedly stores, packs and sells corks for benefit of Meals of Hope,” explained Bill Morris, Rotary Chair of its Unsung Hero program. The corks are donated by restaurants, clubs and individuals after the wine they protected has been enjoyed. Susan sells the corks to artisans and others and has raised thousands of dollars for Meals of Hope.

Ackerson’s community service is not limited to Korks for Kids. As a local Realtor, she also contributes to many projects with her husband, Tom, often donates through their restaurant Old Marco Pub and Restaurant. “One thing Susan does not do is seek recognition or awards,” said Morris, “she contributes because she wants to help.”

Ackerson was recognized as the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise Unsung Hero at the recent Meals of Hope Happy Hour for Hope, which Susan and Tom hosted in their restaurant.

Sunrise Rotary continues its search for Unsung Heros and ask that anyone wish to nominate an Unsung Hero please contact Chairman Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at www.marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

