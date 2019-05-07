1. Over 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen meals recalled for 'undeclared allergens'

More than two million pounds of P.F. Chang’s frozen entrees have been recalled due to "misbranding and an undeclared allergen," the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced over the weekend.

The meals recalled are P.F. Chang's Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and the Asian-themed restaurant's Chicken Fried Rice.

The food safety organization said Saturday that the frozen dinners both contain milk as an ingredient. Conagra Brands, which distributes the dinners to supermarkets across the U.S., discovered during a routine label check that milk was left off the label.

The meals were produced on various dates between Oct. 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019, with "best-by" dates of Sept. 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.

The exact number of meals was not specified, however, the total weight of each dish is 22 or 36 ounces. The total weight of dishes recalled is 2,094,186 pounds.

The recall does not involve any food sold at P.F. Chang's 210 U.S. restaurants.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products, the USDA said.

2. Nearly 12M pounds of Tyson frozen chicken strips recalled because they may contain metal

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled approximately 11.8 million pounds of frozen chicken strips because the products may be contaminated with metal, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

The government agency said this is an expansion of a March 21 recall when 69,093 pounds of strips were identified.

The affected products were produced between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 8, 2019, and have "Use By Dates" of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020, the notice says. They have the establishment number "P-7221" printed on the back of the product package.

The problem was discovered after the agency received two consumer complaints of "extraneous material" in the chicken strip products, according to the release. The USDA names "pieces of metal" as the possible contaminant.

3. Nature in worst shape in human history with 1 million species at risk of extinction, massive UN report warns

In a sweeping, first-of-its-kind report, the United Nations Monday said that more species now are threatened with extinction than at any time in human history, and that the exploding human population has severely altered the Earth's land, ocean and freshwater regions.

“While the planetary garden still exists,” Thomas Lovejoy of George Mason University said about the report, “it is in deep disrepair, frayed and fragmented almost beyond recognition."

The report said that 1 million of the planet's 8 million species of plants and animals are at risk of going extinct in the near future. Scientists blame human activities that have led to loss of habitat, climate change, overfishing, pollution and invasive species.

According to the report, the pace of species loss “is already tens to hundreds of times higher than it has been, on average, over the last 10 million years."

