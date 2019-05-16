The Florida Police Chiefs Association has named five finalists for the Marco Island police chief position.

Executive Director Amy Mercer announced Thursday that the remaining candidates are:

Captain John Crane-Baker, Delray Beach Police Department

Deputy Chief Tracy Frazzano, Montclair (N.J.) Police Department

Chief Anthony Giaimo, Florida Southwestern College Police Department

Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker, Ocoee Police Department

Assistant Chief Terrence Pierce, Gainesville Police Department

In an email to the Marco Eagle Thursday, Mercer said that the FPCA and city were still finalizing the onsite process and activities for finalists.

The five finalists are looking to replace Police Chief Al Schettino, who is leaving the department June 15.

Although Schettino tendered a letter of retirement in February, it was revealed by City Manager David Harden that he requested Schettino resign as chief due to questionable decision-making and embarrassing incidents over the past year.

Schettino's troubles started last year when it was determined that three police officers had sex with the same woman while on duty. While two of the officers, Sgts. Neil Giansanti and James Inlow, resigned while they were under investigation, investigators determined that the allegations against them were true and in violation of multiple police policies. The third officer, Kevin Hennings, was terminated despite pleading his innocence.

Along with the sex on duty scandal, Schettino landed in hot water earlier this year when it was determined he had placed an officer back on patrol who the state attorney's office will not use as a witness in criminal trials.

In previous reporting by the Marco Eagle, it was reported that none of Officer Tige Thompson arrests over the last few years had gone to trial due to questions about this credibility.

Although Thompson's status had been known by the city for years, he remained on patrol, including during an incident where a Marco Island man barricaded himself in his home with a cache of weapons, ultimately prompting SWAT to respond.

The state attorney's office attributed its decision not to prosecute any of the felony charges associated with the incident due to Thompson's involvement.

Thompson was removed this week from the police department due to his inability to fulfill all of the duties of a police officer.

As part of the search process, Harden engaged the Florida Police Chiefs Associations STARS program to aid in the search.

The city's police chief search started with 81 candidates before it was whittled down to 12 semi-finalists last week..

