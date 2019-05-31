CLOSE

Hurricane season started on June 1. Here are some recommendations to have with you to stay safe. Oscar Santiago Torres, oscar.santiago-torres@naplesnews.com; (239) 403-6102

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding the city of Marco Island a $1,500,000 grant to fund a generator for potable water treatment, water pressure and fire suppression supply in the event of an outage, the agency said Wednesday in a press release.

The site of the new generator will be the Water Source Facility.

"It would keep the lift stations running when the electricity goes out so that the toilets would flush," City Council chair Erik Brechnitz said.

Councilor Jared Grifoni wrote in an email that this was a win for Marco Island.

"As a barrier island located in an area ... where tropical weather impacts are not a matter of if, but when, we must always remain vigilant," Grifoni said. "We must be prepared to take every opportunity to improve our ability to respond and recover and being awarded this grant will help us do that."

Subscriber event: Get ready for hurricane season with our preparedness seminars

And: 2019 hurricane names — is your name on the list?

Hurricane Irma: Marco Island one month later
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall
Buy Photo
Just over a month after Hurricane Irma made landfall roadside cleanup crews, utility providers, and private contractors continue efforts to bring the island to normalcy Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Marco Island, Fla. While debris can still be seen throughout the island a majority of the buildings, businesses, and homes remain structurally sound as tourists continue to flock to the area. Luke Franke/Naples Daily News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The project will provide protection against a 500 year event, according to Alberto A. Pillot of FEMA.

    "The generator will be protected from hurricane wind damage by an enclosure and will be  installed with all necessary accessories for its operations including the connection to a transfer switch," Pillot wrote in an email. 

    Councilor Larry Honig said the grant was a major award.

    "We can thank Chief Chris Byrne and his emergency management team for working hard to present this project to FEMA and shepherd it through to completion,” Honig said.

    Funding for the 1600-kilowatt generator, a Hazard Mitigation grant, is authorized under Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

    "The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) dollars help strengthen communities by improving buildings, facilities and infrastructure that people use every day," FEMA said.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at .
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    The HMGP is a state led program and is funded by FEMA.

    "Florida has a FEMA-approved Enhanced Mitigation Plan, making the state eligible for HMGP funding not to exceed 20 percent of the estimated total amount of money spent by FEMA on disaster grants in the Hurricane Irma disaster," the organization related. 

    "From this amount, HMGP reimburses the state up to 75 percent of eligible costs for mitigation projects. The remaining amount comes from other sources such as state and local assets and a combination of cash and in-kind sources."

    Hurricane Irma: How Marco Island weathered the storm

    Your photos: Hurricane Irma one year later
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes.
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes. Ben Harris
    Fullscreen
    Alena Sager shared this photo of her horse Katie during Hurricane Irma. Katie rode out the storm on the patio that Alena and her husband, Bob, converted into a stable. Alena writes: “I rode out many hurricanes in Naples, having moved here in 1973. No disrespect to Wilma, but she was like a tropical storm compared to Irma.”
    Alena Sager shared this photo of her horse Katie during Hurricane Irma. Katie rode out the storm on the patio that Alena and her husband, Bob, converted into a stable. Alena writes: “I rode out many hurricanes in Naples, having moved here in 1973. No disrespect to Wilma, but she was like a tropical storm compared to Irma.” Alena Sager
    Fullscreen
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma.
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. Theresa Galante
    Fullscreen
    Mindy Johnson shared this photo after Hurricane Irma.
    Mindy Johnson shared this photo after Hurricane Irma. Mindy Johnson
    Fullscreen
    Alena Sager shared this photo of her horse Katie during Hurricane Irma. Katie rode out the storm on the patio that Alena and her husband, Bob, converted into a stable. Alena writes: “I rode out many hurricanes in Naples, having moved here in 1973. No disrespect to Wilma, but she was like a tropical storm compared to Irma.”
    Alena Sager shared this photo of her horse Katie during Hurricane Irma. Katie rode out the storm on the patio that Alena and her husband, Bob, converted into a stable. Alena writes: “I rode out many hurricanes in Naples, having moved here in 1973. No disrespect to Wilma, but she was like a tropical storm compared to Irma.” Alena Sager
    Fullscreen
    Theresa Galante’s husband, Tony, at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.”
    Theresa Galante’s husband, Tony, at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.” Theresa Galante
    Fullscreen
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.”
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.” Theresa Galante
    Fullscreen
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.”
    Theresa Galante and her husband, Tony, stayed at the Estero Recreation Center during Hurricane Irma. “I would like to praise the National Guard and the Salvation Army. I will never forget how they treated us. I’ve adopted one of the National Guardsmen as my honorary grandson. He’s still in our lives through texting and he will be in our hearts forever.” Theresa Galante
    Fullscreen
    The “fan” that was used after the generator broke on Theresa Galante’s last night at the Estero Recreation Center. Young men tore up cardboard boxes into small enough pieces so others could use as fans. “It still brings tears to my eyes to think how wonderfully strangers work together during a crisis.”
    The “fan” that was used after the generator broke on Theresa Galante’s last night at the Estero Recreation Center. Young men tore up cardboard boxes into small enough pieces so others could use as fans. “It still brings tears to my eyes to think how wonderfully strangers work together during a crisis.” Theresa Galante
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Photo was taken in the arena Sept. 10, 2017, at 1:39 a.m.
    Photo was taken in the arena Sept. 10, 2017, at 1:39 a.m. Neena Lurvey
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma.
    Lisa Garcia snapped this photo at Imperial Golf Estates after Hurricane Irma. Lisa Garcia
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma.
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma. Barbara Velez
    Fullscreen
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes.
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes. Ben Harris
    Fullscreen
    Pam Mullins shared this photo after Hurricane Irma.
    Pam Mullins shared this photo after Hurricane Irma. Pam Mullins
    Fullscreen
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes.
    Ben Harris took this photo during Hurricane Irma at Forest Lakes. Ben Harris
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma.
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma. Barbara Velez
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort.
    Tom Massey shared this photo after Hurricane Irma in Lely Resort. Tom Massey
    Fullscreen
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma.
    Barbara Velez of Naples shared this photo of her home after Hurricane Irma. Barbara Velez
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/05/31/fema-awards-marco-island-1-5-million-generator/1288009001/