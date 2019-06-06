CLOSE

1. National Donut Day 2019: Get free donuts Friday at Krispy Kreme, Walmart, Dunkin' and more

You "donut" want to miss sweet savings Friday.

June 7 is National Doughnut Day – or National Donut Day in some circles – and shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

There couldn’t be a better day of the year than National Doughnut Day. (Photo: Time)

Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

Participation and offers can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available June 7 while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Dunkin': Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday and if Krispy Kreme gives away 1 million free doughnuts, the company says it will reward fans with a second free doughnut offer later in June. Learn more at www.krispykreme.com.

No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday and if Krispy Kreme gives away 1 million free doughnuts, the company says it will reward fans with a second free doughnut offer later in June. Learn more at www.krispykreme.com. Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday in the bakery section. Limit one per person, while supplies last. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts.

Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

2. I-75 upgrades in Estero to begin in October

Interstate 75 at Corkscrew Road is about to undergo changes. Construction of projects designed to lessen stop-and-go traffic at the interchange in Estero is expected to begin in October, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Buy Photo File: A truck is seen hauling sand on Corkscrew Road crossing under I-75 in Estero. (Photo: Corey Perrine/Naples Daily News)

The more than $12 million project will bring a series of interim improvements to a two-mile stretch of Corkscrew Road and I-75, according to the state agency. Construction is expected to take about one year to complete, said Zachary Burch, FDOT District 1 spokesman.

The improvements planned for the area include:

Construction of additional east and westbound left

turn lanes on Corkscrew Road, which will create dual left turn lanes in both directions to access I-75.

Extending all I-75 on and off ramps at the interchange about 1,500 feet to improve acceleration and deceleration.

Replacing existing ramp traffic signals.

Replacing existing road lighting.

FDOT will make an effort to minimize inconveniences for drivers during construction, Burch said in an email.

“On I-75 and on Corkscrew, there will be no daytime lane closures, and we will also make sure to avoid any special events in the area,” he said.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at . Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

FDOT, which is funding the road projects, began design of the interchange work in 2017. – Brittany Carloni/Staff

3. MIPD participates in ‘Click it or Ticket’

The Marco Island Police Department recently concluded its participation in the state-wide “Click it or Ticket” traffic safety campaign.

The Marco Island Police Department recently concluded its participation in the state-wide “Click it or Ticket” traffic safety campaign. (Photo: ~File)

This initiative is a high-visibility education and enforcement effort designed to detect violators of Florida’s traffic laws with special emphasis on occupant protection. The campaign is about increasing the use of seat belts and saving lives.

According to a press release, during the initiative, MIPD conducted 311 traffic stops. During each stop, citizens received education regarding traffic safety and seat belts. Twenty-eight written warnings and six citations for seatbelt violations were issued, while 33 citations were issued for other traffic violations.

The Marco Island Police Department noted an increase of seatbelt usage by motorists on Marco Island of 20 percent at the conclusion of the campaign. A pre-survey was conducted and 72 percent of drivers and front seat passengers were in compliance by wearing their seat belts. After the two-week enforcement period, a post survey was conducted which revealed 92 percent of motorists and front seat passengers were in compliance.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/06/06/3-know-national-donut-day-more/1365505001/