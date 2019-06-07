CLOSE

John Crane-Baker has been with the Delray Beach Police Department for 22 years. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

John Crane-Baker has been with the Delray Beach Police Department (DBPD) for 22 years, starting as a uniformed patrol officer in 1997.

Three years later, Crane-Baker became the chemical munitions officer of the SWAT team, according to his resume. He continued his career in law enforcement, focusing on narcotics, and in 2005 became a sergeant.

In 2015, Crane-Baker was assigned as internal affairs commander, a job he did over a year. He is now captain of DBPD's Criminal Investigative Division, in charge of 35 sworn and civilian employees.

Among his achievements, Crane-Baker was the project manager for a license plate recognition system, cameras fixed to poles capturing tag information.

Crane-Baker has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University and he is currently doing a Masters in Criminal Justice at National University.

He expects to complete the degree in November.

Crane-Baker is a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association and a firearm instructor certified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the National Rifle Association.

Crane-Backer declined to comment for this profile and to answer questions related to two Twitter accounts under his name

"I appreciate the opportunity to speak with you but at this time I am going to defer until after the selection process," Crane-Backer said in an email Wednesday. "This is a great opportunity and I want to focus on preparing for my interviews and assessments."

