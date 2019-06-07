CLOSE

Tracy L. Frazzano made history within the Montclair Police Department as its first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and now deputy chief. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

Tracy L. Frazzano made history within the Montclair Police Department (MPD) in New Jersey as its first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and now deputy chief, according to the city of Montclair’s website.

Coming from a family of public servants, Frazzano started as an MPD police officer in 1995. Three years later, she became the first female detective of MPD, directing and coordinating the investigation of juvenile-related criminal incidents.

Frazzano later earned her way to become a sergeant in 2003 and a lieutenant in 2009. As a lieutenant, she provided command and scheduling for day-to-day operations of different tours and supervised incident and disaster responses, including communications for Hurricane Sandy, according to her resume.

In 2015, she was promoted to captain in the MPD, where she coordinated and supplied department-wide training and equipment in tactical emergency casualty care and equipped every officer with law enforcement survival kits.

After just one year, Frazzano was promoted to deputy chief, a position that she currently holds since February 2016. During the last three years, she led MPD’s transition for an accreditation program, which improved the department’s overall performance, according to her resume.

As deputy chief, Frazzano also managed the Police Department $4 million budget, including planning, forecasting and procurement of services.

She oversees 112 sworn officers and 16 civilian dispatchers in a community of 40,000 residents.

In August 2018, Frazzano participated in a Fox and Friends panel about the “war on cops.”

“We really have to focus a lot […] on what we are doing to help out our police officers in our community,” Frazzano said at the time. “We really need to sit back and talk about our training, our tactics and our equipment that we are supplying to our law enforcement officers.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“We are in a time now where our role as police officers has changed; we have homeland security issues and the training hasn’t stepped up to that level,” Frazzano said during the program.

Frazzano has a m aster of arts degree in human resources training and development from Seton Hall University and another one in homeland security and defense from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Deputy Chief Frazzano is also an FBI National Academy distinguished graduate and a Department of Homeland Security fellow, focusing in counter-terrorism and security preparedness. She is also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Benevolent Association.

Frazzano declined to comment for this profile.

“I’m traveling tomorrow and am excited about being part of the process,” Frazzano said Tuesday in an email. “Hope to connect with you when it is complete,” she said to the Marco Eagle.

