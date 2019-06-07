CLOSE

The city of Marco Island contracted with the Florida Police Chief's Association's STARS Program in March to conduct the search, which began with 81 candidates and has been whittled down to five.

Click on the links below to find out more about each finalist:

Captain John Crane-Baker, Delray Beach Police Department

More: Crane-Baker: from SWAT to Delray Beach PD captain

Deputy Chief Tracy Frazzano, Montclair (N.J.) Police Department

More: Frazzano: making history in 24 years of law enforcement

Chief Anthony Giaimo, Florida Southwestern College Police Department

More: Police chief finalist Giaimo says fixing Marco police issues right up his alley

Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker, Ocoee Police Department

More: Marco police chief finalist McCosker wants to become 'hometown' cop

Assistant Chief Terrence Pierce, Gainesville Police Department

More: Chief finalist Pierce vows to bring transparency, accountability to Marco Island police

