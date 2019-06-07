A look at the MIPD chief candidates
The city of Marco Island contracted with the Florida Police Chief's Association's STARS Program in March to conduct the search, which began with 81 candidates and has been whittled down to five.
Click on the links below to find out more about each finalist:
Captain John Crane-Baker, Delray Beach Police Department
More: Crane-Baker: from SWAT to Delray Beach PD captain
Deputy Chief Tracy Frazzano, Montclair (N.J.) Police Department
More: Frazzano: making history in 24 years of law enforcement
Chief Anthony Giaimo, Florida Southwestern College Police Department
More: Police chief finalist Giaimo says fixing Marco police issues right up his alley
Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker, Ocoee Police Department
More: Marco police chief finalist McCosker wants to become 'hometown' cop
Assistant Chief Terrence Pierce, Gainesville Police Department
More: Chief finalist Pierce vows to bring transparency, accountability to Marco Island police
