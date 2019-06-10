CLOSE

Is it worth it to have stores like Walmart deliver your groceries—and even stock your fridge? (Photo: Reviewed.com)

1. Walmart to begin delivery this fall

Walmart is ready to deliver groceries straight to your refrigerator or kitchen counter.

After a six-month test in New Jersey, Walmart U.S. ecommerce CEO Marc Lore said the retailer now understands the level of trust customers need to let a stranger into their homes.

The InHome service will begin this fall, reaching a combined one-million households in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Fla.

Walmart already has the infrastructure in more than 3,000 stores to fill online orders both for curbside and delivery, so taking an additional step inside the home is doable, Lore said.

“From a cost perspective, it’s not that different for us,” he said. “But it’s a huge additional value for the customer.”

Employees will wear a camera that Walmart InHome grocery delivery service will begin in fall 2019. Customers can watch it live on their phones or later. If the camera isn’t turned on, access to the home is denied.

Pricing is still being worked out. – Maria Halkias/ The Dallas Morning News

2. Marijuana worth over $1M found in FHP stop

A traffic stop by Florida Highway Patrol troopers along the Interstate 75 Alligator Alley corridor in Collier County came with a bit of a bonus Wednesday: a load of marijuana worth more than $1 million.

Shortly after 2 p.m., FHP troopers stopped a 2012 Toyota Camry for excessive window tint and a move-over violation at mile marker 92, in Collier County.

The driver, Owen Onfroy, 49, of Hillsborough County, was the sole occupant in the vehicle. During the traffic stop, FHP K-9 Baca alerted to inside the trunk where troopers found 115 pounds or marijuana.

Onfroy was placed under arrest for felony drug possession and trafficking and transported to the Collier County Jail. – Michael Braun/Staff

3. Winn-Dixie in Naples sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

One person won $169,960 Sunday after purchasing a Fantasy 5 ticket at a Winn-Dixie.

The winning numbers, 04-11-16-19-20, were sold at the Winn-Dixie at 7550 Mission Hills Drive in Naples.

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold here in Brevard. (Photo: Florida Lottery)

The winning ticket matched all five numbers.

Another 299 winners matched four of five numbers to win $91.

