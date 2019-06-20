CLOSE

Revelers get down to the sounds of Michael Bell and the Raiford Starke Band. Spammy Jammy, the Goodland party meant to ward off hurricanes. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. This weekend: Spammy Jammy … because … hurricanes!

Spammy Jammy, held every June at the Little Bar in Goodland, has something to do with Spam, pajamas, and warding off hurricanes. But it has more to do with an excuse for a party. After all, if you want to have a hurricane party, why wait for a hurricane?

The theory, if you can call it that, is that showing up at the Little Bar in pajamas, sculpting and consuming Spam, and imbibing alcohol in generous quantities will appease the gods – specifically Laka Ulaulekeaha La’amaoma’a, sister of Pele, goddess of the volcano – and keep the area safe from nature’s wrath in the form of hurricanes. The philosophical and meteorological underpinnings of the event are thoroughly tongue in Spam-colored cheek.

Saturday, June 22, marks the annual Spammy Jammy. After Sunday’s “Spamover” after-party, the Little Bar will close for the summer, and not reopen until October.

Revelers will pack the restaurant, listening to live music by Kelly Halloran and Dan Signor, followed by the Raiford Starke Band, among others, competing in toilet paper races, and admiring the Spam creations submitted for judging.

Information: www.littlebarrestaurant.com.

2. Naples is the No. 1 beach town

The results are in. Naples is the No. 1 beach town to live in.

That's according to a study by WalletHub, a personal-finance website.

To determine the most livable beachside communities for 2019, WalletHub compared 192 cities across 62 key metrics for "livability."

The study was divided into two categories, lake beach towns and ocean beach towns (Naples fell into the second category, though it's bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, not an ocean).

The data used for the study included everything from housing costs to water quality.

Marco Island ranked 47th on the list of best beach towns to live in. Meanwhile, Bonita Springs landed at 66th.

3. Traffic alert: Collier/Winterberry construction

Weather permitting the city’s contractor will begin the construction of the new crosswalk and the adjacent paver sidewalk for the new traffic signal at Collier Boulevard and Winterberry Drive at 7:30 a.m., Monday, according to an email from the Marco Island Police Department.

This work will require overnight lane closures as the crosswalk will be built in four sections. Signage and traffic barricades will be in place.

It is expected that this work will last for approximately two weeks. Use caution when driving in the area.

