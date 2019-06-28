CLOSE

The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department responded to an emergency call Friday morning about a boat fire at the Calusa Island Marina in Goodland.

Marco Fire on scene of a boat fire at Calusa Marina. Fellow boaters tried to put out fire. MIFD extinguished and is currently under investigation. Three individuals be evaluated for exposure to smoke pic.twitter.com/GrgiYUnbqE — MIFR (@MarcoIslandFire) June 28, 2019

Three adults were evaluated for exposure to smoke and the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, according to acting police chief David Baer.

"There was more smoke damage than fire damage and the boat has been returned to the owner," said Baer.

Baer said he could not offer details about the health of the adults due to privacy laws.

