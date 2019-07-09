CLOSE

At least four Marco Island PD vehicles arrived at the scene of the crash. (Photo: Twitter @MarcoIslandPD)

Four juveniles were detained Monday in connection with a stolen vehicle from Naples, according to the Marco Island Police Department. The oldest is 18, two are 14, and one is 13.

Interim Police Chief David Baer said an officer attempted to stop the vehicle on the 1400 block of North Collier Boulevard, when it crashed into a front yard at the corner of North Collier and Fairlawn, one block away, at approximately 2:39 p.m.

#MarcoIsland PD recovered a stolen vehicle from Naples today. Officer attempted to make traffic stop & the truck crashed into a front yard - the driver & three passengers fled on foot. All four juveniles were apprehended. #weprotectparadise ⁦@NaplesPolice⁩ #colliercountypic.twitter.com/uY2Lu5EH2t — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) July 8, 2019

"Naples PD did send a BOLO out and the officer who attempted to stop the vehicle did recognize it [...] after the vehicle crashed; however, the reason for the stop was exceeding the speed limit," Baer said in an email to the Eagle.

Following the crash, the driver and the passengers fled on foot but all four juveniles were apprehended.

MIPD could not immediately say which of the juveniles was driving the vehicle. "(The) investigation is ongoing, thus info on the driver is not available at this time," Baer said.

All juveniles reside in Collier County.

The 2013 white Ford 150 pick-up truck was stolen from the 3000 block of Rum Row in Naples sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the Naples Police Department. On Monday, the vehicle was reported stolen.

"This is still an active investigation and there is nothing further to release at this time," lieutenant Matt Fletcher, public information officer for Naples, said in an email to the Eagle.

