"David Harden came to us in January as an interim city manager and he has been anything but interim," said chairperson Erik Brechnitz. "If you look in the Webster's Dictionary the definition of city manager, (you see) his picture."
"He has provided us great transition with order and dignity," Brechnitz said at the beginning of the City Council meeting.
The people in the room applauded as Brechnitz gave Harden the keys to the city; it was a standing ovation.
"It is very gratifying to be able to help improve the services to the citizens (of Marco Island)," said Harden. "Thank you very much for this opportunity."
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.