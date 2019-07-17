CLOSE

Former interim city manager of Marco Island, David Harden, received Monday a standing ovation from councilors and Marco Islanders. He will continue to work for the city until the end of the month. Mike McNees is the permanent City Manager since July first. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

The Marco Island City Council presented the keys to the city to former interim city manager, David Harden on Monday.

More: David Harden: From Vietnam to Marco Island

"David Harden came to us in January as an interim city manager and he has been anything but interim," said chairperson Erik Brechnitz. "If you look in the Webster's Dictionary the definition of city manager, (you see) his picture."

"He has provided us great transition with order and dignity," Brechnitz said at the beginning of the City Council meeting.

The people in the room applauded as Brechnitz gave Harden the keys to the city; it was a standing ovation.

"It is very gratifying to be able to help improve the services to the citizens (of Marco Island)," said Harden. "Thank you very much for this opportunity."

More: Mike McNees to bring changes to Marco Island

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/07/17/marco-island-city-council-gives-harden-keys-city/1743726001/