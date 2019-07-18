CLOSE

Cameron Foss has been charged with multiple felony drug offenses after being found in possession of $3,400, body armor, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 200 grams of pre-packaged marijuana, according to Marco Island PD. (Photo: Marco Island PD)

The Marco Island Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male that was found in possession of $3,400 worth of body armor, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 200 grams of pre-packaged marijuana, according to Captain David Baer.

The teen, identified as Cameron Foss from Everglades City, was arrested after Marco officers observed a suspicious vehicle in Mackle Park at 11:06 p.m., July 17.

More: MIPD detains 4 juveniles, recover stolen vehicle

Foss has been charged with multiple felony drug offenses. "The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated," Baer said in an email.

It is a crime to wear a bulletproof vest while committing or attempting to commit certain crimes in the state of Florida. Those crimes include murder, sexual battery, robbery, burglary, arson, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, escape, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, criminal gang-related offense and controlled substance offense.

It is a crime to wear a bulletproof vest while committing or attempting to commit certain crimes in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Statutes. (Photo: Marco Island PD)

Any person who violates this section commits a felony of the third degree, according to Florida law.

More: Marco records clerk still intends to sue city after EEOC is unable to substantiate claims

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/07/18/marco-island-pd-arrests-teen-body-armor-and-loaded-handgun/1771168001/