From left, front: Mary Vertin, Debbie Roddy, Jacki Strategos, Carla Mickes, Linda Turner, Jeanne Rice, Judy Sacher, Rosemary Wick and Kristina Lambros; back: Barbara Dameron, Keith Dameron, Marc Creach, Richard Droste, Marty Roddy, Dave Rice, Mike Mickes, Bruce Robertson, Larry Sacher and Jerry Swiacki. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Christmas in July?

The 2019 decorating committee met at the Esplanade on July 15 to celebrate Christmas in July and prepared for the 23rd Annual Christmas House and Business Decorating Contest.

Committee co-chairs, Dave and Jeanne Rice announced the schedule for this year’s event. The contest begins with the preliminary judging beginning Dec. 9.

For the house decorating contest, the Island is divided into nine zones and judging teams select the top contenders by visiting every street on the island. For the business contest, the island is divided in half and judged by all exterior decorations.

The top 10 decorated homes are determined on Dec. 11. The finals are on Dec. 13.

The committee expects to judge over 2000 homes and some 200-plus businesses this year.

For information contact Dave Rice at 239-250-2175 or at marcodave@comcast.net.

2. Call to artists and crafters

The Arts Alliance Committee of the Goodland Civic Association is readying for two upcoming shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: the 10th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 8th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival.

The 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar, is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16, 17. This pre-holiday celebration is now a two-day event. Held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts, live music and food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $65 for GCA members, and $95 for non-members. Contact Chris Willets for details and application at ccwillets@gmail.com.The deadline to apply is Nov. 9.

The 8th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 14, 15, is a juried two-day event held at MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Fees, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, are $100 for GCA members, and $140 for non-members. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis. For details and applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

3. Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island gives the gift of better sight

The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island is committed to sharing the gift of improved vision internationally. The club raises funds and collects all types of prescriptions glasses, reading glasses and sunglasses throughout the year from individual Rotarians and throughout our community with a donation basket campaign in local businesses, condos, banks, and churches.

Bill Dorman, manager, of Sunshine Booksellers. (Photo: Photo provided)

Dr. Habermehl of the Rotary Club of Flint Michigan organizes a trip with a large group of volunteers to travel to Sonora, Mexico, with thousands of pairs of glasses sorted and cleaned for efficient distribution.

Bill Dorman, manager of Sunshine Booksellers, graciously gives the Rotary Club a discounted price for shipping all the glasses to Michigan in preparation for the trip. Sunshine Booksellers has also been a generous contributor to the Rotary’s fundraising campaign. The club is sending $5,000 to help support this important humanitarian cause which changes the lives of less fortunate people in the Sonora region of Mexico by giving them the gift of better sight.

Look for the conveniently placed eyeglass donation baskets around Marco Island. For more information about the Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island visit marcoislandrotary.org.

