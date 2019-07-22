Water spout accompanies severe weather
CLOSE
A 6 p.m., Sunday, a special marine warning and a significant weather advisory were in effect from Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach by the National Weather Service/Miami.
Sebastian Schuman captured this photo of a water spout on Marco Island, one of many published on social media Sunday from our beaches.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/07/22/water-spout-accompanies-severe-weather/1793631001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.