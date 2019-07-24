CLOSE

New signs posted in Marco Island City Hall say the Building Department will now be open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Marco Island Building Department has new office hours, according to signs recently posted in City Hall.

The Building Services Division (BSD) will now open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Until last week, BSD office hours were limited from Monday through Thursday.

"We’re reopening the Building Department to the public on Fridays, which is the normal routine, because our residents need access to the department’s services, said Mike McNees, the new Marco Island City Manager.

BSD has been struggling to put an end to the construction permit backlog that has overwhelm the department, as the Marco Eagle reported last week.

The permit backlog had pushed BSD to indefinitely close their offices to the public every Friday. They had been doing this since the first quarter of 2018 to expedite outstanding permits.

