Marco Island Building Department reopens to public on Fridays
The Marco Island Building Department has new office hours, according to signs recently posted in City Hall.
The Building Services Division (BSD) will now open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Until last week, BSD office hours were limited from Monday through Thursday.
"We’re reopening the Building Department to the public on Fridays, which is the normal routine, because our residents need access to the department’s services, said Mike McNees, the new Marco Island City Manager.
More: Marco Island construction permits decrease amid Hurricane Irma backlog
BSD has been struggling to put an end to the construction permit backlog that has overwhelm the department, as the Marco Eagle reported last week.
The permit backlog had pushed BSD to indefinitely close their offices to the public every Friday. They had been doing this since the first quarter of 2018 to expedite outstanding permits.
More: Mike McNees to bring changes to Marco Island
More: Marco Island Building Department overworked, understaffed one year after Hurricane Irma
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.