CLOSE

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming back to Marco Island, according to the American Legion Post. The last time the Wall was in Marco Island was in 2015.

Gail Menkes takes a photo in 2015 of the name of a Vietnam Vet, Gean Clapper, who never came home. She "adopted" the soldier as a young girl by wearing a bracelet with his name on it. (Photo: Quentin Roux/Sun Times)

More: VIDEO: Traveling Wall visits Marco

Marco Island would be the first city of the Wall's national tour, according to Post commander Lee Rubenstein. "They only select 25 to 30 cities out of 43,000 to bring the [...] Wall and last Friday I got the call [...] that Marco Island has been approved to re-host the Wall on February of next year," Rubenstein said Monday during the City Council meeting.

City Council followed Rubenstein's announcement by voting unanimously in favor of the American Legion Post hosting the wall at Veterans' Community Park.

The Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., it stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end, according to the Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard (VVB). More than 58,000 names of U.S. veterans are listed on the Wall.

Lee Rubenstein of the American Legion Post announced Monday the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming back to Marco Island in 2020. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Approximately 17,000 people visited the Wall in Marco Island on 2015, raising over $26,000, according to Rubenstein. The Wall was first brought to Marco Island in 2011.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/08/21/vietnam-traveling-memorial-wall-coming-back-marco-island-2020/2056628001/