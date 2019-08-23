CLOSE

1. Police Chief Frazzano starts Aug. 26

The new Marco Island Police chief, Tracy L. Frazzano, will start officially on Aug. 26, according to captain David Baer of MIPD.

Tracy L. Frazzano made history within the Montclair Police Department as its first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and now deputy chief. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

On Aug. 6 we reported that Frazzano had cleared all her tests and is ready to start on her new role.

Frazzano, who was the first woman to become detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief in Montclair, New Jersey, beat out 80 other candidates after the city officially listed the position more than three months ago.

She will be the first woman to lead the Marco Island Police Department.

2. Florida to join electronic voter information network

Florida is joining 29 other states already part of an electronic network intended to maintain the integrity of voter rolls.

Florida has had a history of high-profile election controversies. Elections officials say the network known as the Electronic Registration Information Center could help local election officials more easily verify registration records and detect any duplicate registrations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday in Orlando and expects the state to join the program ahead of the 2020 elections.

Florida would become the largest member of the electronic network.

3. Snook season starts Sept. 1

The recreational harvest season for snook starts Sept. 1 statewide, with the exception of state waters from the Pasco-Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County. These waters remain closed to harvest due to impacts from a severe red tide in 2018.

Snook in ocean chasing lure while fishing (Photo: Stock)

Unique to the region, snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages anglers to use proper handling methods when releasing snook to help ensure the fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come.

To learn more about catch-and-release and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling Tips.”

