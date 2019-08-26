CLOSE

The weekly community reports of the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) are delayed. As of Sunday, the last report published online was of the July 8-14 week.

Captain David Baer was the interim Police chief since June 1 after former chief Al Schettino was forced to retire. Tracy L. Frazzano is new Marco Island Police chief since Monday. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz)

"Unfortunately, operational events and staffing have prevented us but we will catch up," Captain David Baer of MIPD wrote in an email to the Eagle. "Lots of people enjoy them and they are important to the community," Baer said.

MIPD started publishing these reports in June, including the number of traffic stops, code violations and thefts, among others.

MIPD's monthly reports are current, however, according to Baer. MIPD publishes monthly reports to the City Council, including a list of possible crimes and incidents. In these reports, the most significant incidents are detailed. Unlike weekly reports, the monthly reports do not include the number of crimes and incidents per type. "They are always published one month behind based on the agenda date," Baer wrote. "For example, the June report was just published in the last Council Meeting (and) the July report will be posted on the agenda on the 3rd (of September) agenda."

MIPD June report to Marco Island City Council by Omar Rodriguez Ortiz on Scribd

