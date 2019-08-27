CLOSE

Charlotte Hertz says her 3-year-old golden retriever, named Misty, enjoys playing on the beaches. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE HERTZ)

1. Naples reviewing possibility of allowing dogs on Lowdermilk Park beach

Naples residents would be able to bring the whole family to the beach, including the family members with four legs and a tail, under a proposal being reviewed by a city advisory board.

Cindy Myers of Naples has asked the city to allow dogs off-leash at the beach in front of Lowdermilk Park during early morning hours. Currently, the city prohibits dogs on the beach unless they're service or police dogs.

Specifically, Myers proposed allowing dogs at Lowdermilk Park beach from sunrise to 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Unleashed dogs would be allowed on the beach but would be required to stay on a leash through the park until they reach the sand.

Dana Souza, director of the city's community services department, said he and his staff will do more research into allowing dogs on the beach, including reaching out to the county about Clam Pass, and report his findings at the board's meeting on Oct. 15. A public hearing on the issue might be held Nov. 19.

2. Mostly in-state students at Florida colleges

While many public universities across the nation are seeing their share of out-of-state students growing, that’s not a noticeable trend in Florida.

More than 240 public universities across the country admitted fewer instate students in 2017 than they did just five years earlier, according to a USA TODAY analysis of data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. The data included public, fouryear institutions offering baccalaureate degrees and above, not including military academies.

By contrast, other institutions have maintained steady enrollment of instate students. At 267 public universities, in-state enrollment dropped by less than two percent from 2012 to 2017. Of those, 213 showed either no change or positive growth, and 20 increased by 10 percent or more. Many of these universities are branch campuses within large university systems or are less-selective alternatives to a state’s flagship.

3. Starbucks' pumpkin drinks, including new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, arrive Tuesday

Pumpkin spice fans, here's another reason to get pumped up.

While Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte or PSL for short returns Tuesday, the coffee giant announced Monday it will release a second pumpkin drink – the pumpkin cream cold brew.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is Starbucks' first new pumpkin coffee beverage since the coffee giant launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte or PSL in 2003. (Photo: Starbucks)

This is Starbucks’ first new pumpkin coffee drink since it launched the PSL – the drink that experts say started the pumpkin craze – in 2003. The drink is made with Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, and is finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping.

“With customer excitement for PSL sweeping the nation each fall, we wanted to create a new beverage that combines two of our customers’ favorite things, pumpkin spices and cold brew,” said Matthew Thornton, of Starbucks beverage research and development team, in a statement to USA Today.

