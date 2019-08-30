CLOSE

Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) urged residents to enact their personal, family and business plans for Hurricane Dorian, according to a press release sent Friday.

"The city is actively preparing for Hurricane Dorian," Captain David Baer of MIPD wrote. "We are working with our local, county and state partners to ensure safety in the upcoming storm."

As of 8 a.m. there are no weather watches or warnings issued for Marco Island nor any evacuation orders issued, according to Baer. "If a watch, warning or order is issued please heed it," Baer wrote.

Probable path of Hurricane Dorian as of 8 a.m. of Aug. 30, 2019 (Photo: National Hurricane Center)

There will not be any evacuation shelters on Marco Island, according to Baer. "If you desire to evacuate, given the size of the storm and potential unknown path, we recommend doing so as soon as practical as roadways will become congested, fuel will be in short supply and hotels will fill quickly," Baer wrote. "No county (off-island) shelters have been established at this time."

Collier County Emergency Management in collaboration with the State of Florida maintains a special needs registry for certain types of patients, according to Baer. "In the event of a hurricane, Collier County along with the Collier County Health Department will strive to provide special medical sheltering and/or transportation to a special needs shelter," Baer wrote. "If you prefer to submit your registration on-line, please visit http://snr.floridadisaster.org and select “Collier County” in the drop down menu along with your preferred language to begin."

More: Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen and is expected to become major hurricane later today

"When evacuating please remember to take important documents, prescription medicine, and other important supplies," Baer wrote.

No re-entry stickers are required for residents or visitors when coming back to Marco Island, according to Baer. "Carry an ID, tax bill, vehicle registration or other documents that links you to the island," Baer wrote. "Businesses should create letters listing employees & employees should carry an ID."

City water and sewer services should be available throughout but the facilities are exposed to weather and could be damaged, according to Baer. "Some lines could be closed if damaged or to prevent damage," Baer wrote. "You should be prepared for potential power outages as a result of this storm."

Bridges will not be closed unless they incur structural damage and no sandbags are being issued by the city at this time.

City of Marco Island telephone numbers

EMERGENCY: 911

City storm information: 239-389-5000

Police: 239-389-5050

Fire/ Rescue: 239-389-5040

Water & Sewer Department: 239-389-3880

Public Works: 239-389-3932

Parks & Recreation: 239-642-0575

Stay informed

City of Marco Island website www.cityofmarcoisland.com

MIPD on Twitter: @MarcoIslandPD

MIPD on Instagram: @marcoislandpolicedept

Fire-Rescue on Twitter: @MarcoIslandFire

Parks and Recreation on Twitter: @macklepark

City of Marco Island on Twitter: @CityofMarcoISL

City of Marco Island low power AM radio station 1690 AM will be used as Dorian approaches, according to the press release. The low range radio station is only available for people in Marco Island.

County, state and other resources

Code Red: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BD7DF8D41311

Alert Collier: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614923#/signup

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

National Weather Service: www.weather.gov

Collier Emergency Management: www.colliercountyfl.gov/your-government/divisions-a-e/emergency-management

State of Florida Emergency Management: www.floridadisaster.org

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/08/30/marco-island-pd-tells-residents-prepare-hurricane-dorian/2162771001/