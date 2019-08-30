CLOSE

Four Marco Island gas stations are reportedly partially or completely out of gas as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida.

The GasBuddy cellphone app reported both 7-Eleven stations to be out of gas as well as the Chevron and the Marathon, as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Marco Eagle confirmed the 7-Eleven on 641 S. Collier Blvd. was completely out of gas but is expecting a new shipment at 11 p.m. The Chevron on 1095 N. Collier Blvd. is also confirmed to be out of gas. “I’m hopeful we are going to get more gas today,” a Chevron employee said to the Eagle.

The Eagle also confirmed the Texaco on 740 Bald Eagle did not have regular gas as of 4:15 p.m., Friday, according to a Texaco employee. It did have diesel and a non-ethanol premium usually used for jet-skis. "We might get a shipment tomorrow morning,” he said.

