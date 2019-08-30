Four Marco Island gas stations are partially or completely out of gas, as of 4 p.m.
Four Marco Island gas stations are reportedly partially or completely out of gas as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida.
The GasBuddy cellphone app reported both 7-Eleven stations to be out of gas as well as the Chevron and the Marathon, as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Marco Eagle confirmed the 7-Eleven on 641 S. Collier Blvd. was completely out of gas but is expecting a new shipment at 11 p.m. The Chevron on 1095 N. Collier Blvd. is also confirmed to be out of gas. “I’m hopeful we are going to get more gas today,” a Chevron employee said to the Eagle.
More: Marco Island PD tells residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
The Eagle also confirmed the Texaco on 740 Bald Eagle did not have regular gas as of 4:15 p.m., Friday, according to a Texaco employee. It did have diesel and a non-ethanol premium usually used for jet-skis. "We might get a shipment tomorrow morning,” he said.
More: 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3; could reach Category 4 by landfall
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.