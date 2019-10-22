CLOSE

Heather Stoll de Armas, southeast travel director with Conde Nast Traveler and Jack Wert, executive director, Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention and Visitors Bureau. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Three Naples, Marco Island hotels win Condè Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice awards

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 2019 annual Readers’ Choice Awards with several Naples and Marco Island hotels receiving honors.

The Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples placed number 12 on the “Top 15 Hotels in Florida” list. On the list of “Top 30 Resorts in Florida,” LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples is ranked number 14 and JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort at number 22.

To determine results, more than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how people travel today.

More: 3 To Do: A Celtic woman performs, more

More: WOW To Do List: Meals of Hope happy hour, more

Naples, Marco Island, Everglades tourism executive director Jack Wert attended the Conde Nast Traveler 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards event in New York City.

“To have three of our superb hotels recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and its esteemed readers as being some of the finest in Florida is truly rewarding,” Wert said. “Our hotel and resort partners continue to go above and beyond in providing our visitors with immersive, fulfilling new ways to experience Florida’s Paradise Coast. We constantly strive to be a top destination and these partners certainly deserve to be recognized,” he concluded.

2. Why can't I watch Netflix on my old Roku?

If you have an old Roku device plugged into your TV, you probably won’t be able to watch Netflix on it anymore.

The company, which specializes in making cheap streaming devices to watch streaming networks like Netflix, Hulu and CBS All Access, has announced that “technical difficulties,” will prevent the old units from working with Netflix as of Dec. 1.

Translated, that means the fourth quarter and holiday season are upon us, and it’s time for you to buy some new products and keep the cash registers ringing. Or, new devices have better technology, and it’s time to get with the program. – Jefferson Graham/USA Today

Some of the turtles seized from traffickers by FWC officers (Photo: Special to The News-Press)

3. FWC officers make turtle trafficking arrests

If you’ve noticed fewer turtles in Lee County wetlands lately, a recent bust may explain why.

State wildlife officers have shut down the largest black market freshwater turtle poaching operation in recent memory.

Some of the turtles seized from traffickers by FWC officers (Photo: Special to The News-Press)

Based in Lee County, the massive enterprise had tentacles in wild places throughout Southwest Florida, snatching thousands of the reptiles to sell to the Asian pet trade.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers charged Michael Bosenburg and Michael Clemmons with two dozen crimes, including selling turtles taken from the wild, dealing in stolen property and violating cage requirements for captive wildlife, along with a few drug charges and possessing black bear parts. – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/10/22/3-know-jw-marriott-marco-ranked-conde-nast-readers/4051488002/