CLOSE
Marco Island residents meet their local police officers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Captain Richard Stoltenborg speaks with chief Tracy L. Frazzano at Coffee with a Cop in a Marco Island Subway on Oct. 23. MIPD hosted its first Coffee with a Cop in 2017 to&nbsp;build relationships between officers and the residents they serve every day one cup of coffee or conversation at a time, according to captain David S. Baer.
Captain Richard Stoltenborg speaks with chief Tracy L. Frazzano at Coffee with a Cop in a Marco Island Subway on Oct. 23. MIPD hosted its first Coffee with a Cop in 2017 to build relationships between officers and the residents they serve every day one cup of coffee or conversation at a time, according to captain David S. Baer. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen
Marco Island part-time resident Bill Forrest speaks with chief Tracy L. Frazzano at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. &quot;I&#39;d say they are fortunate to have her,&quot; Forrest said about Frazzano.
Marco Island part-time resident Bill Forrest speaks with chief Tracy L. Frazzano at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. "I'd say they are fortunate to have her," Forrest said about Frazzano. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen
Marco Island resident and contractor Alex Barker speaks with officer Josh Ferris at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. &quot;I think is good to know who the police officers are,&quot; Barker said.
Marco Island resident and contractor Alex Barker speaks with officer Josh Ferris at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. "I think is good to know who the police officers are," Barker said. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen
Marco Island police and code enforcement officers huddle up to chat at the at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. One hour into the two-hour event, only a handful of locals had come to meet the officers.
Marco Island police and code enforcement officers huddle up to chat at the at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. One hour into the two-hour event, only a handful of locals had come to meet the officers. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen
Marco Island police chief Tracy L. Frazzano speaks with local part-time resident Bill Forrest at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. Frazzano started as chief on Aug. 26 after former chief Al Schettino was forced to retire following multiple scandals.
Marco Island police chief Tracy L. Frazzano speaks with local part-time resident Bill Forrest at Coffee with a Cop in a Subway on Oct. 23. Frazzano started as chief on Aug. 26 after former chief Al Schettino was forced to retire following multiple scandals. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Marco Island residents talked Wednesday with Marco Island Police Department officers during a Coffee with a Cop event at a local Subway.

    Bill Forrest, a part-time Marco resident, said he loved to talk to the officers and chief Tracy L. Frazzano.

    "She's young and energetic," Forrest said about Frazzano. "I'd say they are fortunate to have her."

    Alex Barker, local resident and contractor, said it is important for citizens and police officers to get to know each other. 

    "I think it is good to know the police officers and for them to get to know us," Barker said. "We are all in this together."

    MIPD hosted its first Coffee with a Cop in 2017 to build relationships between officers and the residents they serve every day one cup of coffee or conversation at a time, according to captain David S. Baer.

    "By building relationships, we open lines of communication which helps the Department understand the community’s priorities and concerns, and also helps the public connect to the officers as people, and understand law enforcement organizations and processes," Baer wrote in an email to the Eagle.

    Upcoming MIPD community events

    • Nov. 7 - Marco Island Police Foundation Lunch with Chief at the Marco Island Country Club
    • Nov. 19 - Coffee with a Cop at McDonald's
    • Nov.  24 - Coloring with Cops at the Marco Island Police Department

    In case you missed it: Madeira cuts dune vegetation without permits (again), MIPD reports

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/10/24/coffee-cop-marco-island-residents-meet-local-police-officers/4062066002/