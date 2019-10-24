CLOSE

Marco Island residents talked Wednesday with Marco Island Police Department officers during a Coffee with a Cop event at a local Subway.

Bill Forrest, a part-time Marco resident, said he loved to talk to the officers and chief Tracy L. Frazzano.

"She's young and energetic," Forrest said about Frazzano. "I'd say they are fortunate to have her."

Alex Barker, local resident and contractor, said it is important for citizens and police officers to get to know each other.

"I think it is good to know the police officers and for them to get to know us," Barker said. "We are all in this together."

MIPD hosted its first Coffee with a Cop in 2017 to build relationships between officers and the residents they serve every day one cup of coffee or conversation at a time, according to captain David S. Baer.

"By building relationships, we open lines of communication which helps the Department understand the community’s priorities and concerns, and also helps the public connect to the officers as people, and understand law enforcement organizations and processes," Baer wrote in an email to the Eagle.

Upcoming MIPD community events

Nov. 7 - Marco Island Police Foundation Lunch with Chief at the Marco Island Country Club

Nov. 19 - Coffee with a Cop at McDonald's

Nov. 24 - Coloring with Cops at the Marco Island Police Department

In case you missed it: Madeira cuts dune vegetation without permits (again), MIPD reports

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/10/24/coffee-cop-marco-island-residents-meet-local-police-officers/4062066002/