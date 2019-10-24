CLOSE

A head-on collision near Winn-Dixie occurred Wednesday afternoon as a result of a wrong-way driver, according to a Marco Island Police Department report.

A United Parcel Service truck was heading east on North Collier Blvd., over the Herb Savage bridge, at 4:12 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander pulled out of the supermarket and turned left in a right turn only area.

When the driver of the truck saw the oncoming car he came to a complete stop and the SUV crashed head-on into the truck, according to the report. The driver of the Highlander is at fault for driving against traffic and violation of the right turn only sign, the report states.

The driver of the SUV, which suffered $8,000 in estimated damages, was identified as Cole Allen Nichols of Chillicothe, Missouri, according to the report. The UPS truck driven by Brian Thomas Brantley from Lehigh Acres, suffered $4,000 in estimated damages.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/10/24/head-collision-caused-wrong-way-driver-according-mipd-report/4082190002/