Joe Swaja, presented Collier Lee Honor Flight representative Captain Frank Reifsnyder, with a check for $2,000. From left, John DeRosa, Swaja, Reifsnyder and John Fusco. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. San Marco Knights of Columbus present check to Honor Flight

At their regular monthly meeting in October, San Marco Knights of Columbus Assembly 2514 Joe Swaja presented Collier Lee Honor Flight representative Captain Frank Reifsnyder, USN (retired), with a check for $2,000.

Also present were the Past Faithful Navigator John Fusco, who was instrumental in raising the donation to Collier Lee Honor Flight, and San Marco Grand Knight John DeRosa.

The mission of Collier Lee Honor Flight is to transport veterans from Collier and Lee Counties to Washington, DC, to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

2. Breast implants warnings may get stronger

U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more details about the possible risks and complications.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that manufacturers should add a warning highlighted by a box – the most serious type – to the information given to women considering implants.

The agency is also recommending patients complete a checklist to make sure they understand all the possible side effects of the implants, such as scarring, pain, rupture and even a rare form of cancer.

“We have heard from many women that they are not fully informed of the risks when considering breast implants,” the agency said in a statement detailing the recommendations.

The agency also wants companies to explain that breast implants often require repeat surgeries and they should not be considered lifelong devices.

About 1 in 5 women who get implants for cosmetic reasons need to have them removed within 8 to 10 years, according to the FDA. – Matthew Perrone/Associated Press

3. Always will remove Venus logo from period pad wrapping to be more inclusive

Procter & Gamble brand Always is removing the Venus symbol, commonly used to designate "female," from the packaging around its sanitary pads in an effort to be more inclusive.

"For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so," the company told USA Today Wednesday. "We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers."

The statement continued, "We routinely assess our products, packaging, and designs, taking into account a variety of inputs including in depth consumer research, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice."

The change will apply to the wrapping on sanitary pads, not the outer packaging on products, according to the company.

