Officer Hans Schmid started at the Marco Island Police Department in 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Marco Island Police Department)

A Marco Island police officer administered CPR to a 3-year-old that was not breathing after responding Saturday to a 911 call, according to a police report.

When MIPD officer Hans Schmid arrived at the scene of 529 Tallwood St. he found the unresponsive child and her father.

"Mr. Alejandro Hernandez Musico was doing C.P.R. on the child at the time of arrival, I immediately took over," Schmid wrote on the report.

The child, identified as Janet Hernandez, subsequently started breathing on her own.

Collier County EMS and Marco Island Fire-Rescue arrived within minutes and took over the scene, according to the report.

"They advised Janet Hernandez will be transported to NHC North (Naples Hospital)," Schmid wrote.

