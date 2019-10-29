CLOSE

The guitar hotel is shown during construction. (Photo: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

1. Massive guitar hotel opens at Florida Hard Rock

A new hotel, shaped like a guitar, just opened at South Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The guitar building boasts 638 guest rooms and suites.

The 34-story structure was part of a $1.5 billion expansion for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

In addition to the 450-foot guitar hotel, the Hard Rock also added the Oasis Tower, which houses an additional 168 rooms along with swim-up suites.

2. Apple TV Plus launching Friday with lowest price for major subscription service

The company that brought you the Macintosh computer, iPhone, iPad and iTunes now wants you to turn to it for Apple-branded entertainment.

And to get you to sign up for the new Apple TV Plus service, launching Nov. 1, Apple is basically giving away the store.

(Photo: Apple)

Buy a new Apple hardware product – starting with the $199 iPod Touch, and continuing with the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV streaming box or Mac computer – and you get one year of service free. Historically, Apple sells more than 250 million of these devices a year, so this will clearly give Apple a massive head start in the "Streaming Wars," where it will compete with Netflix (150 million subscribers), Amazon Prime Video (more than 100 million subscribers) and Hulu (28 million subscribers.)

Apple's marketing bonus is why analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities predicts that Apple TV Plus will have more than 100 million subscribers within its first three years.

But can it keep them? Apple is launching Friday with only eight series, a documentary and a talk show, compared with the thousands of titles available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

3. Popeyes announces return date of its chicken sandwich and takes a dig at c

The entree that sparked this summer's chicken sandwich war is coming back and renewing the battle.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's chicken sandwich returns to restaurants Nov. 3, which is National Sandwich Day. (Photo: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)

More than two months after Popeyes sold out of its newly released and first nationwide chicken sandwich, on Monday the chicken chain announced it will return Nov. 3, coinciding with National Sandwich Day.

"The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich was launched in August as a permanent addition to our menu," said Felipe Athayde, president of Popeyes for the Americas, in a statement to USA TODAY. "We sold through our inventory due to unprecedented demand, so the product was temporarily unavailable, but now we’re excited to say it’s back for good."

The re-launch also falls on a Sunday – a rare day for a menu item launch – but is a day when rival Chick-fil-A is closed.

