Council chair Bob Brown does the honors as Herb Savage and wife Emily unveil a sign that gives the Smokehouse Bridge a new name - Herbert R. Savage on May 30, 2016. Savage died on January 1. (Photo: Steve Stefanides/Sun Times)

The Marco Island City Council approved on Oct. 25 a purchase order to paint the Herb R. Savage Bridge for an amount not to exceed $79,990.

The order was authorized as part of the approval of the consent agenda of the Friday City Council meeting, meaning all councilors voted in favor and no discussion or debate took place.

The recipient of the contract, Quality Enterprises, USA, will pressure wash the entire underside of the bridge and support walls with potable water and repair all rust spots before painting, according to the company's proposal.

As part of the consent agenda, council also awarded a contract and authorized a purchase order of $180,125 to Boromei Construction, Inc. for the construction of a bleach storage structure at the reclaimed water production facility.

After removing the item from the consent agenda, council also authorized unanimously the purchase of a new 2019 John Deere 85G hydraulic excavator and equipment per the approved Capital Improvement Program for nearly $120,000.

