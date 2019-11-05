CLOSE

The Marco Island Police Department was dispatched Monday night to investigate a report of two girls crying on the beach saying their aunt disappeared into the Gulf and they could no longer locate her.

"The oldest child did try to stop her aunt from into deeper water," the MIPD news release reads. "The oldest child phoned her mother (out of state), then called the police."

MIPD officers arrived at 140 Seaview Court at 10:11 p.m. finding a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old.

"A helicopter and marine unit from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a Greater Naples Fire Rescue marine unit, a search and rescue vessel from the U.S. Coast Guard and units from Marco Island Fire Rescue assisted in the attempt to locate the missing person," according to the release.

Two MIPD detectives were called to the scene to begin a preliminary investigation.

At 1:38 a.m., the missing person identified as 29-year-old Tiffany J. Edwards from Tulsa, Oklahoma called dispatch to notify authorities that she had returned to an apartment on Seaview Court, according to police.

The girls were taken into protective custody by the Florida Department of Families and Children (DCF) and MIPD reported that no civilians were injured during the incident.

The incident is an open and ongoing investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/11/05/coast-guard-helicopter-searches-missing-woman-marco-island/4165455002/