CLOSE

Marco Island Academy is an A-rated, accredited, tuition-free, public charter high school open to all students in Collier County, according to the school's website. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Marco Island City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Marco Island Academy (MIA) on Nov. 4 to prevent, minimize and react to natural and man-made disasters including active shooters.

The city, through its Fire-Rescue Department, will train students and faculty in CPR, basic first aid and how to stop bleeding, according to the agreement. The department will also meet with MIA's administration at least once a year to discuss improvements to their emergency response plan.

Kevin Ray, MIA's dean of students, wrote that student safety is paramount.

"We want to ensure that we do our best for the safety of our students along with meeting the requirements set forth within Senate Bill 7030," Ray wrote. "We are grateful for the continuous leadership and support of Chief [Tracy] Frazzano, Chief [Mike] Murphy, and the City of Marco Island."

The Implementation of Legislative Recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission or SB 7030, signed into law by governor Ron DeSantis in 2019, instructs charter schools to complete specific school safety statutes, according to the Florida Department of Education's website.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a public high school in Parkland, Florida, was the scene of a mass shooting on February 2018 when a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people.

In case you missed it: Marco couple donates $1.5M to local school; MIA to speed up construction of new building

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/11/10/marco-island-city-council-approves-mia-agreement-keep-students-safe/2510319001/