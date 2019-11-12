CLOSE

Fresh produce on display at the Marco Island Farmers Market.

1. Farmer’s market returns to Veterans Community Park

The popular Marco Island Farmer’s Market returns to Veterans Community Park on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The event repeats every Wednesday through April. Local Southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

2. Looking for Veterans Day coverage?

Due to existing print deadlines, look for coverage of Veterans Day on Marco Island at marconews.com and in the Friday edition of the Marco Eagle.

3. For the Love of Cats receives donation from Winn-Dixie

The Marco Island Winn-Dixie store has donated $201 to For the Love of Cats through the store’s community bag program, according to a press release from the organization.

Throughout the month of October, purchases of the reusable bag for $2.50 each generated a $1 donation to For the Love of Cats.

“This was really exciting for us to be chosen a second time!” said Jan Rich, executive director of For the Love of Cats. (Photo: Photo provided)

This is the second time within one year that For the Love of Cats has been selected as a beneficiary for the community bag program. In April 2019, For the Love of Cats was first selected to benefit from the program with the resulting donation total of $539. Their April donation total was the highest monthly total for the program in the United States.

“This was really exciting for us to be chosen a second time!” said Jan Rich, executive director of For the Love of Cats. “The support of all of our friends in the community is just amazing and we are so grateful to be helping to save the lives of cats and kittens in need throughout Collier County with their support. We could not do this without their help.”

