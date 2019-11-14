CLOSE

Isles of Capri residents recognized on Tuesday Ann and Eddie Hall for their decades-long community service.

Joyce Beatty, president of Capri Community Inc. (CCI), said the Halls have spent thousands of hours every year helping the community free of charge since 1997 when they first bought property there.

"Early on, Ann led the project to accurately represent Isles of Capri on signage," Beatty said. "The signage from the county originally said 'Isle' not 'Isles.'"

Mrs. Hall was CCI's secretary for many years and was actively involved in numerous projects, according to Beatty.

"We didn't take any credit for anything we did," Mrs. Hall said. "The community does it all."

"We are a big family."

Mrs. Hall is mostly known in Capri as the founder and administrator of the Coconut Telegraph, a newsletter sent via email to over 1,000 residents about community issues and events.

Beatty credited the Coconut Telegraph for bringing dozens of Capri residents to a recent Marco Island City Council meeting to speak against a $700,000 design project proposal that would lead to the creation of a sewer centralized construction system for Capri.

The Isles of Capri Sanitary Sewer Collection System Design was unanimously dropped from City Council's list of legislative priorities amid a room full of Capri residents that oppose the project, the Eagle reported in October.

"Her Coco Tele succeeded in getting over 50 Capriers to attend the Marco Island City Council meeting where Capri prevailed!" Beatty said.

Mrs. Hall is still active with CCI’s beautification committee, making sure projects like landscaping, signage and walking and bike paths are well kept, according to Beatty.

The Halls also spearheaded the paver project to generate funds needed to replace dangerous and broken walkways and the installation of a culvert by the fire station to restore the water flow between Tarpon and Johnson bays, according to Beatty.

"Ann and Eddie are two of Capri’s greatest treasures," Beatty said. "They are devoted, not just to each other, their families and their faith, but of all things to Capri."

"We are lucky to be able to call them our friends and neighbors."

