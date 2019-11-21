CLOSE

Expect traffic delays. (Photo: Image provided)

There will be several temporary traffic lane closures on Marco Island between now and Thanksgiving due to construction, according to the city of Marco Island.

One lane will remain closed on northbound Collier Blvd., at the north side of the S.S. Jolley Bridge, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 .

From 9 a.m. to 3 pm on Nov. 22, the southbound lane of E. Elkcam Circle at the Chevron gas station will be redirected around construction and the northbound left turn lane will be temporarily closed.

From Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, the northbound left lane on Collier Blvd. will be closed each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. approaching the N. Barfield Dr. intersection.

The city has asked drivers to watch for flagmen and trucks entering and exiting construction area.

