Bill Filbin with a delivery to St, Matthews house during a previous Thanksgiving. (Photo: Photo provided)

For the 22nd year, the Marco Island Area Associates of Realtors is once again conducting a Thanksgiving food drive for St. Matthew’s House.

Recommended side dishes, pre-cooked and reheatable, are mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, baked yams, vegetables, sweet potatoes (mashed or baked) and pies.

Contact the Marco Island Area Associates of Realtors at 239-394-5616 for aluminum disposable trays with covers; or call/text Bill Filbin at 239-370-8118 and he will deliver the disposal trays to you.

You may drop off your side dishes on Nov. 28 at the MIAAOR offices, 140 Waterway Drive, Marco Island, between 8 and 10:30 a.m. for delivery to the shelter.

