Marco Island Police Department donated on Nov. 21, 2019 twelve abandoned bikes to Bahamas as part of post-Hurricane Dorian relief efforts led by the Marco Patriots. From left to right, Chief Tracy L. Frazzano, Sgt. Brian Hood and officer Josh Ferris. (Photo: Courtesy of Marco Patriots)

Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) has donated 12 abandoned bikes to Bahamas as part of post-Hurricane Dorian relief efforts led by a local non-profit.

Erin Mia Milchman, board president of the Marco Patriots, said they are proud of the police department.

"We are so proud of and very grateful for our local police department and their commitment to the community," Milchman wrote in an email to the Eagle.

"Donating abandoned and confiscated bicycles to people suffering in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian shows they're not only protecting our paradise but leading by example."

Milchman credited MIPD officer Josh Ferris for being actively involved in the relief efforts.

"Working alongside officer Josh Ferris on initiatives to provide relief to Freeport (in Grand Bahama) has been nothing short of amazing," Milchman wrote. "He is a true professional with heart."

In October, Ferris teamed up with the Patriots to transport generators, grills and propane tanks to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the Eagle reported.

Ferris said he got the request from the Patriots and subsequently checked with Sgt. Brian Hood to determine how many bikes MIPD had and how many were available for release.

"After that we went through the bikes, pulled them out of property storage, loaded them up in our department pickup truck and took them to their storage unit," Ferris wrote.

The Patriots have been actively involved in other relief efforts to help the Bahamas.

In partnership with Sunshine Ace Hardware of Marco Island, the Patriots have put together a list of immediate needs to assist the Bahamian people to rebuild their homes and their livelihood.

Sunshine Ace will donate 10 percent of these sales back to the Patriots Bahamas Rebuild Fund until December 2, according to the Patriots.

Other local businesses like Paradise Design-Build and Marco Island Floor Covering has donated close to $60,000 in cabinetry, flooring and tile.

"Grand Bahama needs our help," Milchman wrote.

People interested in donating construction materials can call Sunshine Ace at 239-662-7444. For more information, go to www.marcopatriots.org/ and click on the #ProjectBahamasRebuild tab.

