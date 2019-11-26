CLOSE

Be a Salvation Army bell ringer. The Red Kettle money goes right back into your local community, according to a press release.

Bell ringer Rose Shamion. (Photo: Photo provided)

Individuals or groups are welcome. Teens, 16 and older are also welcome. Under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

You choose your hours. Bell ringing will be from Dec. 2 through 24.

To volunteer, call between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., 239-775-9447 or 239-389-2282, email vbingle@naples.net or register at RegisterToRing.com.

