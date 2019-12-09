City of Marco Island announced on Monday road closures to accommodate connections of the newly constructed sanitary sewer force main.

Both lanes of E. Elkcam Circle between Tallwood St. and N. Collier Blvd. will be closed from 9 a.m. on Dec. 16 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

On 6th Ave., from E. Elkcam Circle to Marco Lake Dr., both lanes will be closed to thru traffic during the same time period.

The road closures are to accommodate connections of the newly constructed sanitary sewer force main, according to the city of Marco Island. (Photo: City of Marco Island)

Lane closures will also take place on the north and southbound lanes of the S. S. Jolley Bridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, according to the Marco Island Police Department (MIPD). No more than one lane will be closed at a time.

Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting environmental surveys, MIPD reported.

The city advised drivers to slow down and watch for workers.

Other road closures

The northbound lanes and left turn lane of N. Collier Blvd. at N. Barfield Dr. will be closed Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On N. Collier Blvd., northbound lanes near the S. S. Jolley Bridge will be closed Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marco Island Police Department alerted last week of additional road closures. (Photo: City of Marco Island)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2019/12/09/city-marco-island-announces-upcoming-road-closures/2634893001/