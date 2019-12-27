CLOSE

1. Egg recall: Hard-boiled eggs, egg products recalled from Walmart, Trader Joe's, more stores nationwide

Hard-boiled eggs and egg products are being recalled from stores nationwide related to a deadly listeria outbreak.

Nearly 80 different hard-boiled egg varieties sold by more than 30 brands have been recalled by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, according to a recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration site.

Products made with eggs including two types of salads sold at Trader Joe's are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, which can cause serious and at times deadly infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Trader Joe's Egg Salad in 6-ounce quantities, as well as 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad dated for use through Dec. 27, are being voluntarily pulled from the shelves by Bakkavor Foods USA, according to the recall.

The products may have been contaminated by broken egg white products, supplied by Almark, which may have contained Listeria monocytogenes.

This week, Almark expanded the recall to products sold directly to consumers with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020.

A full list of recalled products was posted on the FDA website and includes hard-boiled eggs and cooked egg products sold under the following brand names: Eggland's Best, Kirkland Signature, Great Value, Fresh Thyme, Everyday Essentials, Food Club, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle and Great Day.

2. Heavy rains set records

Southwest Florida set a record Sunday for rainfall on a Dec. 22.

The area surpassed a month's worth of rain in a little over 24 hours over the weekend.

A low pressure system moved across Central America and into the Gulf of Mexico late last week.

"Before the front there was some storms that developed and we saw that activity ahead of the front," said Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, which covers Naples and Collier County. "You also had some pretty moist air coming in from the Caribbean and the deep low pressure system just wrings that (moist air) out."

The rain started Saturday evening and didn't let up until Monday morning.

3. Orlando airport has 50 million passengers over 12 months

Florida’s busiest airport has crossed the 50 million-passengers in- a-year mark for the first time.

Officials with Orlando International Airport said this week that more than 50 million passengers had passed through the airport during the previous 12 months in October.

It is the first time a Florida airport has had that many passengers in one year.

Officials with Orlando International Airport said this week that more than 50 million passengers had passed through the airport during the previous 12 months in October. (Photo: wellesenterprises/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Overall, passenger traffic increased by 9.2% for October, with domestic traffic up 11.2% and international traffic down about 3%, airport officials said.

Airport officials said the drop in international traffic was due partially to the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines at the end of September.

In the past year, Spirit, JetBlue, Frontier and Delta airlines added more than 363,000 additional passengers.

“This milestone is the direct result of the amount of connectivity and air service offered here at Florida’s busiest airport,” said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

