An officer with the Marco Island Police Department is being heralded for saving a dog from being swept away on New Year's Day.

The Marco Island Police Department received the call Wednesday about a canine in distress in a canal near Grapewood Court and Barbados Avenue, according to a press release from MIPD Capt. Dave Baer.

Due to Marco Island Police Officer Josh Ferris’s quick actions, 9-year-old Tavish is tired but OK. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Marco Island Police Department)

“Officer [Josh] Ferris arrived on the scene and located the exhausted dog who was at the end of Polynesia Court.

“As Officer Ferris approached the dog the owner arrived via boat.” He helped the owner get the dog aboard the vessel.

“Due to Officer Ferris’s quick actions, 9-year-old Tavish is tired but OK.”

The husband of the initial caller who reported the dog in the canal had attempted to save Tavish, but gave up after “some distress.” He was examined by Marco Island Fire Rescue and Collier County EMS personnel and transported to a local hospital.

