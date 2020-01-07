CLOSE

1. Panel set to weigh Florida Supreme Court candidates

With Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to appoint two Florida Supreme Court justices early this year, a state panel is ready to interview 32 applicants for the powerful posts.

File: Florida Supreme Court building exterior. (Photo: Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat)

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled all-day sessions on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 at an Orlando hotel to interview the applicants. After the interviews, the commission will recommend finalists to DeSantis, who will pick the new justices.

The closely watched process stems from the departures of former justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, who were appointed by President Donald Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

DeSantis’ choices could help shape the direction of the Supreme Court for decades, depending on how long his appointees serve.

During his first month in office in 2019, DeSantis appointed three justices — Luck, Lagoa and Carlos Muniz — who helped create a conservative majority on the seven-member court, which had long frustrated Republican state leaders.

2. After a 20-year hiatus, Little Caesars is delivering pizza again

You’ll now be able to order Little Caesars pizza without leaving the comfort of your home.

On Monday, the Detroit-based pizza chain will launch a delivery service that will be available at 90 percent of its stores. Little Caesars last delivered pizzas over 20 years ago, but back then delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.

The new Qauttro pizza from Little Caesars (Photo: Little Caesars)

Little Caesars is bringing delivery back because it is now feasible to offer the service while keeping prices in line with its brand, according to a statement.

Customers will be able to get Little Caesars specialties like Crazy Bread delivered through the company's website, or the Little Caesar app. There will also be no minimum charge to qualify for a delivery order, though a $2.99 delivery fee will be added on to every delivery order, along with a 10% service fee that maxes out at $3.

3. Parrot's chilling 'let me out' cries prompt 911 call, police visit to Florida man's house

“Let me out! Let me out! Ohhh! Ohhh! Ohhh!”

When a Florida neighbor heard those chilling cries, the logical next step was to call 911. Four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and confronted a man who had his wife’s car on blocks in his driveway.

In a minute, the mystery was solved. The man walked inside and returned with his parrot.

When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard what sounded like a woman screaming for help, the person called 911. The voice was actually coming from a parrot saying, “let me out!" (Photo: Vergani_Fotografia, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A video, posted online, does not identify the individuals involved or reveal the location of the incident, except to say it occurred Dec. 29 in the Lake Worth Beach, Florida, area.

In it, the parrot clearly can be heard saying “let me out” and letting out heart-wrenching groans.

When the deputies showed up and explained their concerns, the man turned, smiling, and called, “Rambo.” He tells the deputies he’ll bring out the perpetrator, and when he returns with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing.

