Captain Carlos Escarra of Gone Fishin' Charters spotted this dead pig in a Marco Island canal on Jan. 5. (Photo: Courtesy of Captain Carlos Escarra of Gone Fishin' Charters)

A dead pig, or more specifically, pig parts were found floating in a Marco Island canal, according to police.

Authorities were notified Monday at 2:50 p.m., Sunday, of the parts floating in the canal near 511 Shalimar St., according to Captain Dave Baer of the Marco Island Police Department.

"When MIPD officers arrived, the officer believed the pig appeared to have been prepared for cooking however discarded for an unknown reason," Baer wrote in an email to the Eagle.

Baer said Collier County Marine Patrol removed it from the area.

Carlos Escarra, a Marco resident and boat captain, said he found the dead pig Sunday.

"It didn’t appear to have been in the water too long and the rear legs by the hoof had a slit made from a knife that indicated that it had been hung," Escarra said.

"It’s definitely a domestic pig not a wild boar."

