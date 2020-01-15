CLOSE
Burmese python caught on Marco Island
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020.
Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020. Courtesy of Bobby Monroe
Fullscreen
Bobby Monroe (right) caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020. In the picture, Monroe holds the snake with the help of code enforcement officers Andy Lindenmuth (center) and F. Coto (left).
Bobby Monroe (right) caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020. In the picture, Monroe holds the snake with the help of code enforcement officers Andy Lindenmuth (center) and F. Coto (left). Courtesy of Bobby Monroe
Fullscreen
Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020.
Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen
Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020.
Bobby Monroe caught a 6-foot Burmese python by the entrance of Stevens' Landing in Marco Island on Jan. 13, 2020. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    A 6-foot Burmese python was caught Monday by the entrance of Stevens' Landing on Marco Island.

    Bobby Monroe, a licensed python contractor, caught the snake after local authorities were called.

    "When I lifted a layer of vegetation that's when I saw its head and grabbed it," Monroe said. "I almost stepped on it."

    "I didn't think I was going to get it."

    Coincidentally, Monroe was driving on San Marco Rd., headed to the Everglades for the Python Bowl when he got the call about the snake.

    Python Bowl 2020 kicked off in Florida over the weekend as efforts to eradicate the invasive Burmese pythons heat up, the Naples Daily News reported.

    The Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day event that began Friday in which veteran hunters and novice snake surveyors head into the field to capture as many pythons as possible.

    "The intent of the Florida Python Challenge [...] is to bring continued awareness to invasive species issues in South Florida and engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal," state wildlife commission spokeswoman Carli Segelson wrote in an email.

    Monroe said he has been catching snakes since he was 6-years-old.

    "My best friend's sister would just drop us off in the Everglades with pillow cases," Monroe said.

    Monroe said initiatives like the Florida Python Challenge are important to control the population of invasive species.

    "If there's one there's gonna be more," Monroe said. "Before you know it they are going to be on Residents' Beach."

    Additional reporting by Karl Schneider.

    From November: Everglades python hunter brings her passion to bear in fight against invasive species

    And: A nearly 18-foot python was caught in Florida. Hours later, a second one was captured.

    Python hunter enjoys competition of eliminating invasive species from Ev...
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil stand for a portrait after a night of hunting Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil stand for a portrait after a night of hunting Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Andrew West/The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Deanna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She helps her mother, Donna Kalil eliminate the invasive species from the Everglades.
    Deanna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She helps her mother, Donna Kalil eliminate the invasive species from the Everglades. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil texts a message after catching a wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil texts a message after catching a wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    An invasive Burmese python is seen in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. It was captured by python hunter, Donna Kalil.
    An invasive Burmese python is seen in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. It was captured by python hunter, Donna Kalil. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil searches for wild Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem.
    Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species. The pythons have invaded the Everglades and have caused havoc to the ecosystem. Andrew West/The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    An invasive Burmese python is seen in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. It was captured by python hunter, Donna Kalil.
    An invasive Burmese python is seen in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. It was captured by python hunter, Donna Kalil. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil wrangle a 10-plus foot Burmese python into bag after it was captured by Donna in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She helps her mother, Donna Kalil eliminate the invasive species from the Everglades.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil wrangle a 10-plus foot Burmese python into bag after it was captured by Donna in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. She helps her mother, Donna Kalil eliminate the invasive species from the Everglades. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil stand for a portrait after a night of hunting Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil stand for a portrait after a night of hunting Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening.
    Donna Kalil and her daughter Deanna Kalil hunt for Burmese pythons in the Everglades west of Miami on Monday October, 28, 2019. Donna is part of the South Florida Water Management District's python hunting team. She has pulled hundreds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The duo captured three snakes on this evening. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/01/15/python-bowl-2020-burmese-python-caught-marco-island/4466955002/